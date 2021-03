Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 09:13 Hits: 2

Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll could reach 3,000 if serious action is not taken to halt the spread of the virus, according to a presentation made in a meeting of the government's crisis response team, two sources present told Reuters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210306-brazil-s-daily-covid-19-deaths-reach-record-highs-amid-brutal-second-wave