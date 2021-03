Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 12:08 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 5,858 people in Sabah have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Saturday (March 6), says Datuk Masidi Manjun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/06/covid-19-5858-vaccinated-in-sabah-so-far-says-masidi