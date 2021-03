Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 11:02 Hits: 2

Pope Francis and Iraq's top Shiite cleric delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence on Saturday (Mar 6), urging Muslims in the war-weary Arab nation to embrace Iraq’s long-beleaguered Christian minority during a historic meeting in the holy city of Najaf.

