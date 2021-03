Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:37 Hits: 2

The NASA rover Perseverance is sending pictures from Mars of a quality never seen before. DW spoke to Jay Kumler, North America chief of the German company Jenoptik, which developed lenses for the vehicle.

