Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 21:39 Hits: 2

Dimitrios Grammozis' first game as Schalke head coach was not a memorable one. The club's fifth coach of the season has hardly been in the job long, but is already facing the real possiblity of relegation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-dimitrios-grammozis-schalke-debut-reveals-stark-truth/a-56788524?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf