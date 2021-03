Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 06:15 Hits: 4

The Central Bank of Venezuela's new notes were launched as hyperinflation and US sanctions continue to cripple the economy of the oil-producing nation. As inflation skyrockets, the biggest bill is worth just 52 cents.

