Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 23:02 Hits: 2

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the South Pacific in modern history triggered tsunami warnings across the ocean and forced thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate coastal areas Friday. Small tsunami waves were seen, but little damage was apparent hours later.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210304-thousands-evacuate-after-powerful-earthquake-strikes-off-new-zealand