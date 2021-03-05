India's school of hope: Girls on the road to equality

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 14:40 Hits: 2

It’s tough being a girl in India. But in a highly patriarchal society, the "Pardada Pardadi" school offers many girls the hope of emancipation. Thousands of them receive free education, hot meals and healthcare. The "Pardada Pardadi" school wants women to be brought up with a feminist mindset and to take their rightful place in the country's future. Our reporters take you to discover a school like no other that’s changing the lives of young Indian girls.

