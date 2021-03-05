Accusations, ‘plots’ and violence: Political crisis in Senegal

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 17:41 Hits: 2

Fierce clashes between protesters and police continued for a second consecutive day in Senegal on Thursday, with at least one person killed in the violence. The country has been plunged into unrest after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was accused of rape in early February, a charge he claims is part of a political plot orchestrated by the country’s president, Macky Sall.

