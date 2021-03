Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 09:01 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early COVID-19. Read full story

