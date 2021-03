Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 5

PADANG BESAR (Bernama): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has proposed that free internet facilities be provided at military camps and police stations, says its Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/06/communications-and-multimedia-ministry-proposes-free-internet-at-military-camps-police-stations