Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 19:35 Hits: 1

The Austrian ski resort of Ischgl, which became a byword for COVID-19 after a massive outbreak there last year, said on Wednesday it will not open this season as it wants to avoid "unnecessary risks" given stubbornly high infections nationally.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/austrian-ski-resort-notorious-for-covid-19-outbreak-says-won-t-14325872