Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 23:17 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. The administration rolled out its thinking in a 24-page document outlining ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-china-biden-blinken-geopolitical-test-rivalry-power-14325722