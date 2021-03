Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 23:29 Hits: 2

After two straight days of record COVID-19 deaths in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told Brazilians to stop "whining" and move on, in his latest remarks attacking distancing measures and downplaying the gravity of the pandemic.

