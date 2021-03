Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 23:34 Hits: 2

GENEVA: The United Nations Security Council should impose a "global arms embargo" and targeted sanctions against Myanmar's military, a top UN rights expert said on Thursday (Mar 4), voicing alarm at the brutal repression of anti-coup protests. In a fresh report, Thomas Andrews, the UN Special ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-coup-un-expert-urges-global-arms-embargo-sanctions-14337646