Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 03:26 Hits: 1

Pope Francis starts a historic trip to war-battered Iraq on Friday (Mar 5), defying security fears and the COVID-19 pandemic to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-francis-iraq-pilgrim-of-peace-14338812