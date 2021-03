Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 17:02 Hits: 1

India on Friday condemned a report by a U.S.-based think-tank that dropped its status from free to "partly free" saying the claims made by Freedom House are "misleading, incorrect and misplaced".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indian-government-blasts-us-think-tank-that-calls-country-only--partly-free--14344796