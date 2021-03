Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 00:30 Hits: 3

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has taken its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet, two weeks after the robot science lab's picture-perfect touchdown on the floor of a massive crater, mission managers said on Friday.

