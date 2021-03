Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:32 Hits: 1

A new report shows 15,000 nursing home residents in New York state died as a result of COVID-19, a drastic increase over a January report of 8,700. Critics say the way the deaths were counted was an attempt to protect Gov. Andrew Cuomo from political rivals.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0305/Why-did-NY-hide-true-number-of-nursing-home-deaths?icid=rss