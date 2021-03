Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:45 Hits: 1

The U.S. gained 379,000 jobs in February, lowering the unemployment rate from 6.3% to 6.2%, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists are hopeful that hiring will pick up speed in the coming months as Americans return to pre-pandemic activities.

