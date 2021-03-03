Cuomo Must Go: Calls Grow to Remove NY Governor over COVID Nursing Home Cover-up Sexual Harassment

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 13:28 Hits: 1

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting calls from fellow Democrats and progressive organizations to resign or be impeached over sexual harassment allegations and his cover-up of thousands of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation after three women — two former aides and a woman who met Cuomo at a friend’s wedding reception — accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. “Credible accusations of sexual harassment made by these courageous women coming forward show a clear pattern of Cuomo’s abuse of power,” says New York Assemblymember Ron Kim, who is calling for Cuomo’s resignation. Kim also discusses a threatening phone call he says he received from Cuomo after he spoke out against the cover-up of nursing home deaths. “He personally got on the phone to threaten my career to suppress the truth,” Kim says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/3/andrew_cuomo_sexual_harassment_covid_deaths