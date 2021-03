Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 08:26 Hits: 9

The new measures come as YouTube announced that it would remove five military-run channels. The platform said it would ban all pages linked to Myanmar's army, amid reports of online threats and misinformation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-slaps-export-sanctions-on-myanmar-after-protest-deaths/a-56778445?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf