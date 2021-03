Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 06:20 Hits: 8

Myanmar's junta lost a tug of war over leadership of its U.N. mission in New York and the United States unveiled new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilians protesting against last month's coup.

