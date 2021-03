Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 07:00 Hits: 9

China called on its technology giants to share key data, dealing a further blow to the companies already reeling from heightened antitrust scrutiny. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/03/05/china-deals-fresh-blow-to-tech-giants-in-reach-for-data