Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 12:51 Hits: 2

German health authorities have approved AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for people aged 65 and older, going back on their earlier verdict. Sweden has followed in Germany's footsteps by approving the jab for the age group.

