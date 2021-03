Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 15:53 Hits: 2

A Syrian man has been charged with murder after a "radical Islamic" attack on two Germans last year. Prosecutors allege that he targeted the tourists for being "infidels."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-charges-syrian-with-murder-over-dresden-knife-attack/a-56773874?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf