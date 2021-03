Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 18:51 Hits: 4

A Hong Kong court has ordered 47 pro-democracy activists to be held behind bars as they await trial in late May. Though 15 were initially granted bail in a marathon arraignment hearing, that decision is now under review.

