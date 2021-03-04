Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 18:23 Hits: 4

A live-streamed video of a Myanmar journalist being attacked and shot at in his home by military authorities on the night of March 1 has gone viral, as Myanmar’s military junta violently cracked down on anti-coup demonstrators in the past few days with tear gas, live ammunition and mass arrests. Journalists in particular have found themselves increasingly targeted by security forces – at least nine are currently detained, and at least 30 have been arrested since the anti-coup protests began a month ago.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210304-in-myanmar-journalists-covering-anti-coup-protests-fear-for-their-lives