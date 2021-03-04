The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Myanmar, journalists covering anti-coup protests fear for their lives

In Myanmar, journalists covering anti-coup protests fear for their lives A live-streamed video of a Myanmar journalist being attacked and shot at in his home by military authorities on the night of March 1 has gone viral, as Myanmar’s military junta violently cracked down on anti-coup demonstrators in the past few days with tear gas, live ammunition and mass arrests. Journalists in particular have found themselves increasingly targeted by security forces – at least nine are currently detained, and at least 30 have been arrested since the anti-coup protests began a month ago.  

