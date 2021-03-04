The Pope in Iraq: What future for Christians in the Middle East?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 20:18 Hits: 5

High stakes, high risks for the first papal visit ever to Iraq. It is a trip Pope Francis said he could no longer put off. This is despite the sanitary issues of crowds and religious services, despite the always volatile security situation there. However, the pope is seeking to make the journey to the birthplace of the prophet Abraham in the wake of two decades of intercommunal strife that culminated in the rise of the Islamic State group and forced most Christians to flee.

