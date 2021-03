Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 18:25 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. Read full story

