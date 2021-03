Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 4

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A clash over who represents Myanmar at the United Nations in New York after a Feb. 1 military coup was averted - for now - after the junta's replacement quit and the Myanmar U.N. mission confirmed that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun remained in the job. Read full story

