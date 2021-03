Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 19:11 Hits: 4

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar called on Thursday for wide-ranging punitive sanctions against the military government, which he said had murdered, beaten and unlawfully arrested peaceful protesters since a Feb. 1 coup. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/05/un-rights-investigator-calls-for-tough-sanctions-on-myanmar