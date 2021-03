Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

Etymologically, filibuster has more to do with conflict than with consensus. Fittingly, conflict is what filibusters tend to create in legislatures.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2021/0304/What-does-the-filibuster-have-to-do-with-pirates?icid=rss