Murdered journalist Khashoggi's fiancée calls for US action against Saudi crown prince

Murdered journalist Khashoggi's fiancée calls for US action against Saudi crown prince In an interview with FRANCE 24, the fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hailed the recent decision by the Biden administration to declassify an intelligence assessment of her fiancé's shocking 2018 murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. But Hatice Cengiz called on Washington to go beyond words and enforce "sanctions" or other "actions" against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210304-murdered-journalist-khashoggi-s-fianc%C3%A9e-calls-for-us-action-against-saudi-crown-prince

