Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end the mask mandate has been met with mixed reactions. Texas businesses and schools are now setting their own rules. Health officials criticized Mr. Abbott, saying the pandemic is far from over.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0304/To-mask-or-not-to-mask-Texans-weigh-freedoms-as-mandate-lifts?icid=rss