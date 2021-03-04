Over 900 Haitian immigrants were deported by Biden’s DHS, and that was just in February

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 15:15 Hits: 2

Despite Joe Biden’s promise to increase the number of refugees admitted into the U.S., deportations continue nationwide—along with halts in travel. Refugees and immigrants coming to the U.S. have been taken off flights because Biden has yet to sign the determination making the modifications to the current refugee gap official. According to CNN, in the past week at least 60 refugees were unbooked from their flights and more than 200 were forced to postpone trips. Additionally, refugees and immigrants who came to the U.S. seeking asylum are facing deportation.

Among those being deported are Haitian immigrants who “may face harm” upon returning to their home country. Due to violent crime and political instability, many Haitians have sought refuge in the U.S. According to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News, the country’s condition has only worsened in the past few months, putting these immigrants even more at risk, a fact officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have acknowledged.

“In light of these developments, DHS US Citizenship and Immigration Services will reevaluate whether expelled Haitians would face harm upon return to Haiti,” the document reads. It continues: “based on a recent analysis of conditions in Haiti, USCIS believes that Haitians removed to Haiti may face harm upon return to Haiti as follows.”

Biden’s asylum proposal not only increased the refugee cap, which determines the number of refugees that are admitted to the country annually, but also modified who could come. His proposal increased the 15,000 refugee cap placed by former President Donald Trump to 62,500. However, while increasing this cap, the Biden administration has continued to use a Trump border policy that has turned back many immigrants at the border.

Border officials used the novel coronavirus pandemic to turn away immigrants at the border under a public health code known as Title 42, under the guise of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Due to this policy thousands have been turned away at the border despite claiming fears of returning home, including more than 900 Haitians who were flown by ICE to Haiti in February alone, according to government data obtained by BuzzFeed News.

“The situation in Haiti is placing an immense amount of pressure on the new administration, threatening to further strain border resources as they try to move forward with broad reforms,” Sarah Pierce, an analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, said.

The report in question comes from a February interagency meeting organized by the Biden administration to discuss the situation in Haiti. Officials reiterated their stance that Title 42 laws will continue to be enforced and individuals should not come to the border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed this on Monday by noting that families and adults who come to the border would be returned under the law, despite claims of being unsafe. Prior to the law, those who showed that returning home would be unsafe were able to seek refuge.

“The return of a family is a solemn and heartbreaking event. That is especially true when the country of destination suffers instability, violence, lack of economic opportunity, or other challenges,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. The spokesperson added that the situation cannot change overnight but the agency is working to restore the border asylum system.

Individuals facing deportation have shared that they were not only arrested but weren’t even allowed to explain why they arrived at the border. Multiple people traveled to the Mexican border in attempt to enter the U.S. for asylum. In one incident a woman, identified by the pseudonym Marie, said she left Haiti in 2016 after being kidnapped and raped. After crossing the border with her husband and infant, Marie was deported within two weeks of arriving to the U.S. in January. Marie, who had come for protection, is now hiding in Haiti and living in fear of being targeted again.

“I’m afraid I am going to get killed,” she told BuzzFeed News. “It has been extremely difficult.”

Not only is Haiti facing political turmoil that DHS officials have noted may put returning Haitians in harm’s way, but the documents also noted other numerous arguments immigrant advocates have made to stop the Biden administration from deporting Haitians back to their home country, including travel advisories to the country. According to a State Department travel advisory from August 2020, traveling to Haiti was not recommended due to “crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and COVID-19.” Despite the travel advisory and the known risks they could face, DHS continued to deport Haitian immigrants, even under the Biden administration.

Advocates are calling for the Biden administration to stop the use of the “inhumane” Trump-era policy. Under the guise of public health safety, Title 42 is being used against Haitians and other immigrants, causing brutal consequences for families in severe danger.

“We write out of deep concern about the continued Title 42 expulsions and deportations that have taken place in recent weeks, seemingly regardless of whether these migrants meet priorities for removals,” a letter to Biden from a group of House Democrats read. “In many cases these deportees are families and children who likely pose no security threat.”

Families being deported to Haiti are afraid to leave their homes due to increased gang violence, and risks of both kidnapping and rape. Additionally, despite it happening over 10 years ago, Haiti and Haitians have not fully recovered from the deadly earthquake the country faced in 2010. As a result of this earthquake and other natural disasters, many Haitians are still displaced, with the country facing housing shortages and an increased lack of access to health care, water, and food amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have reports from folks who have been deported that they are in hiding. They are unable to find safety. It is a humanitarian disaster,” said Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance.

Every passing day that action isn't taken, more vulnerable refugees are not only deported but forced to wait until their fate is decided. President Joe Biden and his administration must uphold their promises of inclusivity and work to end these policies that Trump has enacted and enforced.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019151