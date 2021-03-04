The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An Alabama Amazon Worker's Case for Unionization - Jennifer Bates, an employee of the Bessemer fulfillment center, explains why the forthcoming vote is so monumental.

At this very moment, one of the most historic union drives of our era is taking place at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama. Around 5,800 workers at the facility, the majority of whom are Black, are currently voting on whether or not to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU). If they are successful, the workers in Bessemer would become the first unionized Amazon workforce in the United States, and Amazon is pulling out all the stops to keep that from happening. We got to sit down with Jennifer Bates, one of the fulfillment center workers in Bessemer, to talk about her working conditions and about why this union vote is so important.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/an-alabama-amazon-worker-makes-the-case-for-unionization

