Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 10:43 Hits: 5

As the EU starts to tap into its €750 billion pandemic recovery fund, climate projects will likely focus on less ambitious energy-saving projects. And few EU companies are prepared to take the lead in clean tech.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-energy-investments-will-2021-be-decisive/a-56764124?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf