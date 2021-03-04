Interpol Seizes Thousands of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 02:01 Hits: 0

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) reported on Wednesday the dismantling of a network of fake COVID-19 vaccines trafficked in China and South Africa.

In South Africa, "some 400 ampoules - equivalent to around 2,400 doses - containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng, where officers also recovered a large quantity of fake 3 million masks and arrested three Chinese nationals and a Zambian national," the organization explained in a statement.

NEWS: INTERPOL alert leads to dismantling of fake COVID-19 vaccine distribution network. Thousands of illicit vaccines seized and arrests made in South Africa and China. Read more https://t.co/JYt5vQ4dRx March 3, 2021

The announcement comes after Interpol issued a global alert explaining that the vaccines could be an easy target for criminal organizations. Moreover, Interpol explained that the findings are "the tip of the iceberg."

Likewise, authorities seized more than 3,000 fake vaccines and arrested 80 people in China. This as authorities recalled that thus far, no legitimate COVID-19 vaccine is available for sale online.

"Investigations are continuing, and in addition to the arrests in South Africa and China, INTERPOL is also receiving additional reports of fake vaccine distribution and scam attempts targeting health bodies, such as nursing homes," the Interpol said.

