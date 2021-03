Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 06:01 Hits: 2

Bill Magness had taken the decision to deny 4 million people access to electricity to protect the power grid and prevent a major blackout that could last months.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/texas-power-grid-firm-fires-ceo-over-snowstorm-blackouts/a-56765635?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf