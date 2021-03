Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 07:31 Hits: 2

JOHOR BARU: Macau scam syndicates are now moving their operations to secondary towns and rural areas from urban areas, says Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/04/macau-scam-syndicates-moving-to-rural-areas-to-avoid-detection-says-johor-police-chief