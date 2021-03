Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 01:17 Hits: 2

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders on Wednesday (Mar 3) agreed a phased easing of coronavirus curbs but added an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers get out of control. With elections looming, Merkel and the regional leaders have faced ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-covid-19-ease-lockdown-restrictions-free-rapid-test-14328852