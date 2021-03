Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 21:43 Hits: 3

Borussia Dortmund are into the final four of the German Cup following a narrow win at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Englishman Jadon Sancho scored the only goal as Gladbach’s winless streak stretches to five games.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-cup-sancho-fires-dortmund-into-final-four-with-gladbach-in-downward-spiral/a-56752181?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf