Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 14:38 Hits: 2

Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested in the capital Dakar on Wednesday, according to his lawyers, ahead of his scheduled court appearance to face a rape charge.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210303-senegal-opposition-leader-sonko-arrested-on-way-to-dakar-court-to-face-rape-charge