'A complete loss of trust': The French care home workers refusing the Covid-19 vaccine

'A complete loss of trust': The French care home workers refusing the Covid-19 vaccine They are on the frontline in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, looking after some of those most vulnerable to the virus. But although care home workers in France now have the opportunity to get vaccinated, around half say they do not want the jab. Unions have said the figures are down to a lack of trust in the government, who they say care home workers blame for low pay and tough conditions.

