Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 18:18 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is sharing a quarantine cell in central Russia, allies said on Wednesday, revealing his location for the first time since he was moved from jail in Moscow last week to serve a 2-1/2 year sentence in a penal colony. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/04/navalny-emerges-in-jail-in-russia039s-vladimir-region-meets-lawyers