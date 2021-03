Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 18:52 Hits: 3

DAMASI, Greece (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday, sending people rushing from their homes and damaging a number of houses and cars but drawing no immediate reports of casualties. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/04/powerful-earthquake-shakes-central-greece-no-casualties