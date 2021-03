Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 21:05 Hits: 2

Italy's government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 and extended curbs already in place on businesses and movement until after Easter amid worries over new, highly contagious variants.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-closes-schools-in-worst-hit-covid-19-areas-14318498