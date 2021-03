Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 00:50 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: Australia will extend its year-long international border closure by at least three months to mid-June, continuing the country's self-imposed isolation to keep the coronavirus at bay. Health Minister Greg Hunt said health officials had advised the government "the COVID-19 situation overseas ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-extends-border-closure-3-months-14320306