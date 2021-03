Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 10:45 Hits: 1

Many of the monetary and fiscal measures in advanced economies over the past 12 months were necessary and unavoidable. But as policymakers eye a possible recovery in 2021-22, they must be vigilant about the side effects of prolonged stimulus.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-advanced-economies-risk-of-relapse-by-william-r-rhodes-and-stuart-p-m-mackintosh-2021-03